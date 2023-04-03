HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

