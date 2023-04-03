HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
