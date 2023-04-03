GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
