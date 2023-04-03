Semtech’s (SMTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

About Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.