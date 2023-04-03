Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.