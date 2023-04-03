BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.50.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.43. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.93 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

