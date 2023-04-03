Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

FC stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $534.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

See Also

