Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

