Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) versus Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Head-To-Head Review

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Wingstop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 2.27 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Wingstop $357.52 million 15.37 $52.95 million $1.77 103.72

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 14.81% -13.52% 12.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yoshiharu Global and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 2 9 9 0 2.35

Wingstop has a consensus price target of $172.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Wingstop beats Yoshiharu Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

