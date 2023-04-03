Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zevra Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors 4153 14993 41443 711 2.63

Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.78%. Given Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevra Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevra Therapeutics $10.46 million -$41.54 million -4.58 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors $1.82 billion $241.80 million -3.36

Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zevra Therapeutics. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevra Therapeutics -397.24% -24.10% -19.89% Zevra Therapeutics Competitors -3,401.47% -345.78% -38.40%

Summary

Zevra Therapeutics competitors beat Zevra Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

