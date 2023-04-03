Contrasting Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration -1,409.24% N/A -215.26%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration $920,000.00 68.85 -$9.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Odyssey Marine Exploration’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Odyssey Marine Exploration is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

(Get Rating)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world. The firm focuses on the ExO Phosphate and Lihir Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

