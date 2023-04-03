American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) versus VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and VirnetX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A VirnetX $40,000.00 2,339.33 -$42.92 million ($0.26) -5.04

Analyst Ratings

American Acquisition Opportunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VirnetX.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Acquisition Opportunity and VirnetX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% VirnetX -33,950.00% -10.15% -10.08%

Risk & Volatility

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Acquisition Opportunity beats VirnetX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology. The company was founded on August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.

