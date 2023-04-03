Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.50 ($15.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.62) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 6th.

LHA stock opened at €10.26 ($11.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.31 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of €11.16 ($12.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

