MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €239.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €230.60 ($247.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €228.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 1 year high of €236.20 ($253.98).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

