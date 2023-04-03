UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.01) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.26) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.33) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.84 ($3.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.16) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.25). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.