UBS Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €66.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €52.92 ($56.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €49.79 ($53.54) and a 52-week high of €90.14 ($96.92). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

