SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.08) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €11.75 ($12.63) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.25. The company has a market cap of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of €12.52 ($13.46).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

