Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday.

SAE stock opened at €83.42 ($89.70) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a one year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

