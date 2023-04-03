Berenberg Bank Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €25.25 ($27.15) on Friday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a fifty-two week high of €99.90 ($107.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

