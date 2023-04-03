Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €31.50 ($33.87) on Friday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a 12-month high of €57.78 ($62.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.72 and its 200-day moving average is €29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

