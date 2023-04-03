Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 107,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of CWCO opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.