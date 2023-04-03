Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.
Ambarella Stock Up 1.1 %
AMBA opened at $77.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
