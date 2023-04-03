UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV stock opened at €38.13 ($41.00) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 1-year high of €49.53 ($53.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

