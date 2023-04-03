Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.42) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

EPA:AF opened at €1.70 ($1.83) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($15.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.45.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

