Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 501.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 82,147 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $58.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

