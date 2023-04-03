Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.30 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.47) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.42) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 4.2 %

AF opened at €1.70 ($1.83) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.45. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

