CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

CarGurus Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.