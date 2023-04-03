UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €105.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Airbus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at €123.28 ($132.56) on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.35.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

