Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 5.0%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,648,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 9,106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Lake Resources Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of LLKKF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
Lake Resources Company Profile
