Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 5.0%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,648,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 9,106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Lake Resources Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of LLKKF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lake Resources NL, is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz, Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy and Kachi located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.