AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AgileThought Stock Down 6.9 %

AgileThought stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.