American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Down 5.0% in March

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 11,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,646. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Stock Performance

American Well stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $655.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

