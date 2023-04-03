Financial Comparison: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tilray alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -89.96% -5.10% -4.14% Bright Green N/A -305.36% -234.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Bright Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $628.37 million 2.48 -$476.80 million ($1.05) -2.41 Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tilray and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 6 0 0 1.75 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $4.72, indicating a potential upside of 86.49%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Bright Green.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray beats Bright Green on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.