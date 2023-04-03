Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) vs. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Financial Review

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 20.68% 16.48% 1.44% Bank of Hawaii 29.91% 19.31% 0.97%

Risk and Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of Hawaii 0 2 0 0 2.00

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.90%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $287.33 million 1.29 $59.28 million $5.28 6.42 Bank of Hawaii $754.91 million 2.75 $225.80 million $5.48 9.50

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management and a foreign currency exchange business. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

