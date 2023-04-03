Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.26 and its 200-day moving average is $334.46.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pool by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

