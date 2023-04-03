Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 712

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($9.64) to GBX 712 ($8.75) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $818.50.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $19.52 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.