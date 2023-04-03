Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 712

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($9.64) to GBX 712 ($8.75) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $818.50.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $19.52 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2553 per share. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.