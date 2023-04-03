H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNNMY. Bank of America raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.78 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

