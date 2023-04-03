Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,052.50.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of CPWHF opened at $4.84 on Friday. Ceres Power has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.