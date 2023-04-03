DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
DSV A/S Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
