Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Genus Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. Genus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $41.75.
Genus Company Profile
