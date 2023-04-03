Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Genus Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. Genus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Genus Company Profile

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

