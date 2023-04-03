GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Earns Hold Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their hold rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

