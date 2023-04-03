H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HNNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

