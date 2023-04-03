aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

About aTyr Pharma

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

