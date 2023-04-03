aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.