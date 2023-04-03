Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $297.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.62. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMNR. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,290.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,545 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

