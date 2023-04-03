Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MACAW opened at $0.09 on Monday. Moringa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

