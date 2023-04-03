Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.