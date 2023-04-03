Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of LPTX stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.