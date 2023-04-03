Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Short Interest Update

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Latch by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Latch by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Latch by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Latch by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Latch during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Latch Price Performance

Latch stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Latch has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

