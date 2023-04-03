LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 513,200 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LumiraDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMDX. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

LumiraDx Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LumiraDx Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on LumiraDx from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

