Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

