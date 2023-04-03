Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,986,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,007,796 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.