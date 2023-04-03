Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.
NASDAQ LSCC opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,986,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,007,796 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
