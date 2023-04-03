Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expands By 6.1%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.61. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

