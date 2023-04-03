Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Decreases By 8.1%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lantheus Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,977. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.